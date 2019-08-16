CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Puerto SA is engaged in the power production. The Company focuses on the generation and commercialization of electric power. It facilities range includes thermoelectric power plants, hydroelectric power plants as well as cogeneration units. Central Puerto SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

Get CENT PUERTO S A/S alerts:

CEPU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.75.

CENT PUERTO S A/S stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.07. 14,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.64. CENT PUERTO S A/S has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $160.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.90 million. CENT PUERTO S A/S had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 13.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CENT PUERTO S A/S will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CENT PUERTO S A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 176.7% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 86,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 55,084 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 89.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,843 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in CENT PUERTO S A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in CENT PUERTO S A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CENT PUERTO S A/S Company Profile

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CENT PUERTO S A/S (CEPU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CENT PUERTO S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENT PUERTO S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.