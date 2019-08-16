CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CEPU. Zacks Investment Research cut CENT PUERTO S A/S from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised CENT PUERTO S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut CENT PUERTO S A/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. CENT PUERTO S A/S has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Get CENT PUERTO S A/S alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CEPU opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.97. CENT PUERTO S A/S has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.24 million, a P/E ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). CENT PUERTO S A/S had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $160.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CENT PUERTO S A/S will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEPU. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in CENT PUERTO S A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 86,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 55,084 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,843 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in CENT PUERTO S A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in CENT PUERTO S A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CENT PUERTO S A/S

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for CENT PUERTO S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENT PUERTO S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.