Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter. Cellcom Israel had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%.
NYSE:CEL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,342. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.46. Cellcom Israel has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $7.23.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered Cellcom Israel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.
Cellcom Israel Company Profile
Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services.
