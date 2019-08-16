Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter. Cellcom Israel had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%.

NYSE:CEL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,342. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.46. Cellcom Israel has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $7.23.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Cellcom Israel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cellcom Israel by 0.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,751,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cellcom Israel by 120.6% during the second quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 2,161,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after buying an additional 1,181,942 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellcom Israel during the second quarter worth about $34,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellcom Israel by 29.8% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 110,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 25,328 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cellcom Israel during the fourth quarter worth about $7,568,000. 6.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services.

