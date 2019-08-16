Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Wagner Bowman Management Corp

Wagner Bowman Management Corp lessened its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s holdings in Celanese were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Celanese by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 937,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,386,000 after buying an additional 171,049 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,756,000 after buying an additional 694,491 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 59,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. 96.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CE stock traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.43. 305,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,037. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.91 and a fifty-two week high of $119.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.55.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.02. Celanese had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

CE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Celanese and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.87.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

