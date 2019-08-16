CBS (NYSE:CBS) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of CBS (NYSE:CBS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CBS. Loop Capital increased their price objective on CBS to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded CBS from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on CBS from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded CBS from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on CBS from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CBS currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.21.

Get CBS alerts:

NYSE CBS traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.79. 57,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,025,350. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. CBS has a one year low of $41.38 and a one year high of $59.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average of $49.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The media conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. CBS had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 20.13%. CBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBS will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. CBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raffles Associates LP raised its stake in shares of CBS by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 55,613 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CBS by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CBS during the second quarter worth about $1,520,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in CBS by 2.7% during the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 205,713 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $10,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CBS by 20.0% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 96,663 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 16,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

About CBS

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.