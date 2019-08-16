CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) Stock Price Down 4.1%

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL)’s share price traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.81, 1,093,888 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 49% from the average session volume of 2,133,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.82 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $1.71.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40. The company has a market cap of $143.11 million, a P/E ratio of 0.46, a PEG ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.55). CBL & Associates Properties had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $193.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CBL & Associates Properties during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in CBL & Associates Properties during the first quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBL & Associates Properties during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in CBL & Associates Properties during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in CBL & Associates Properties during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile (NYSE:CBL)

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

