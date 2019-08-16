Catapult Group International (ASX:CAT) Shares Up 0.4%

Catapult Group International Ltd (ASX:CAT)’s share price shot up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$1.19 ($0.84) and last traded at A$1.18 ($0.83), 94,341 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.17 ($0.83).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $226.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.14.

Catapult Group International Company Profile (ASX:CAT)

Catapult Group International Limited develops and sells wearable athlete tracking and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers ClearSky, a local positioning system; OptimEye, an athlete monitoring device; and OpenField, a customizable athlete analytics platform. It also provides digital and video analytic software solutions.

