Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 147.93% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Our $3 PT was derived by using a weighted- average cost of capital of 13% for Cassava shares to discount free cash flows from our projection of annual sales of PTI-125 in Alzheimer’s disease, and dividing them by our projected number of shares for each year to account for the effects of share dilution.””

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday.

Cassava Sciences stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33. Cassava Sciences has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $2.99.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cassava Sciences stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,104 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Cassava Sciences worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 19.49% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.