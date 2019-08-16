CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,282,700 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the June 30th total of 4,586,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.8 days. Approximately 10.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NASDAQ CASI opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $294.81 million, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.08.
CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). On average, equities analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,111,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,955,000 after buying an additional 372,964 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,126,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 606,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 75,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 59,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.
About CASI Pharmaceuticals
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.
