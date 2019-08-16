CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,282,700 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the June 30th total of 4,586,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.8 days. Approximately 10.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ CASI opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $294.81 million, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.08.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). On average, equities analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CASI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Wei-Wu He purchased 160,000 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $507,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,860.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,111,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,955,000 after buying an additional 372,964 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,126,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 606,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 75,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 59,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

