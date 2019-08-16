Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) CFO Mark W. Jenkins Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $3,202,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,167,042.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE CVNA traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.00. 15,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,837. Carvana Co has a 52-week low of $28.44 and a 52-week high of $81.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of -46.32 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $986.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 107.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 94,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,148 shares during the period. Phoenician Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 7.3% during the first quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,224,000 after purchasing an additional 27,044 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 12,800.0% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 100.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 35.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.64.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

