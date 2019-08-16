Carolina Trust Bancshares (NASDAQ:CART) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.26

Carolina Trust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CART)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.26 and traded as high as $10.05. Carolina Trust Bancshares shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 10,446 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carolina Trust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $72.92 million, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average is $8.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Carolina Trust Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Carolina Trust Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Carolina Trust Bancshares by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carolina Trust Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carolina Trust Bancshares by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. 36.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carolina Trust Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:CART)

Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carolina Trust Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial, installment, mortgage, and personal loans; safe deposit boxes; and other associated services.

