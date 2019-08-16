Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Bryce Youngren Sells 174,695 Shares

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Bryce Youngren sold 174,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $5,887,221.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bryce Youngren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 8th, Bryce Youngren sold 100,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $3,154,000.00.

On Thursday, July 25th, Bryce Youngren sold 88,030 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $2,563,433.60.

On Friday, July 19th, Bryce Youngren sold 34,274 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $956,930.08.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Bryce Youngren sold 68,727 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $1,900,988.82.

On Thursday, June 6th, Bryce Youngren sold 75,284 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $1,814,344.40.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Bryce Youngren sold 100,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $2,304,000.00.

Shares of CDLX traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.94. The company had a trading volume of 14,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,370. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.59 million, a P/E ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.76. Cardlytics Inc has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $34.30.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $48.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.77 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 66.01% and a negative net margin of 19.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDLX shares. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $43.00 target price on Cardlytics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Cardlytics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cardlytics by 94.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 903,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,476,000 after buying an additional 438,215 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the second quarter worth approximately $10,392,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cardlytics by 46.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,618,000 after buying an additional 238,211 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Cardlytics by 11.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,631,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,981,000 after buying an additional 168,471 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the first quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

