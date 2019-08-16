Card Factory’s (CARD) Reduce Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their reduce rating on shares of Card Factory (LON:CARD) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Card Factory in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Card Factory to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 220 ($2.87) in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective (up previously from GBX 175 ($2.29)) on shares of Card Factory in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Card Factory has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 171 ($2.23).

LON CARD opened at GBX 154 ($2.01) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $525.99 million and a PE ratio of 10.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 170.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 183.59. Card Factory has a 1 year low of GBX 157.20 ($2.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 210 ($2.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

In other news, insider Kristian Lee acquired 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.33) per share, for a total transaction of £5,687.10 ($7,431.20).

About Card Factory

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards primarily in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal.

