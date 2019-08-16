CARADOR/SHS CL-USD USD (LON:CIFU) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

CARADOR/SHS CL-USD USD (LON:CIFU) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.60. CARADOR/SHS CL-USD USD shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 1,996 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.62.

About CARADOR/SHS CL-USD USD (LON:CIFU)

Carador Income Fund plc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO Capital Partners International LLP. The fund is co-managed by GSO Capital Partners LP. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund makes its investments in Senior Notes of CDOs collateralized by senior secured bank loans and equity and mezzanine tranches of CDOs.

