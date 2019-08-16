Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) CEO John D. Idol Acquires 363,000 Shares of Stock

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) CEO John D. Idol acquired 363,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.48 per share, with a total value of $9,975,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
CPRI stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,468. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Capri Holdings Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $75.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.48.
Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Capri had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 30.44%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Capri by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 113,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 72,256 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the second quarter valued at about $3,919,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 3,957.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,535,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,948 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 12.4% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 148,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 109.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.
Capri Company Profile
Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.
