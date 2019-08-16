Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) CEO John D. Idol Acquires 363,000 Shares of Stock

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) CEO John D. Idol acquired 363,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.48 per share, with a total value of $9,975,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CPRI stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,468. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Capri Holdings Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $75.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.48.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Capri had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 30.44%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Capri to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Capri has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Capri by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 113,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 72,256 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the second quarter valued at about $3,919,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 3,957.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,535,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,948 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 12.4% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 148,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 109.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.