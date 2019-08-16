Capital Senior Living’s (CSU) Average Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their average rating on shares of Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an average rating and set a $1.45 price target on shares of Capital Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Capital Senior Living from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James restated a neutral rating on shares of Capital Senior Living in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Senior Living from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.49.

Capital Senior Living stock opened at $4.19 on Monday. Capital Senior Living has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.75.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.08. Capital Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 77.25% and a negative net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $113.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.81 million. Research analysts forecast that Capital Senior Living will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Gloria Holland sold 9,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $37,384.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,067 shares in the company, valued at $68,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sam Levinson purchased 7,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $33,681.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,315,518 shares of company stock valued at $6,360,746. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Capital Senior Living by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Capital Senior Living by 66.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Capital Senior Living by 921.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Capital Senior Living Company Profile

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

