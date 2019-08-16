Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Announces Earnings Results

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 46.09% and a net margin of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. Canada Goose updated its FY20 guidance to +25% to $1.70 EPS and its FY 2020 guidance to $1.30 EPS.

Shares of Canada Goose stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $37.81. 17,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,077. Canada Goose has a one year low of $31.67 and a one year high of $72.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average of $46.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Canada Goose by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,774,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,367,000 after acquiring an additional 27,494 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,601,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,944,000 after buying an additional 374,922 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,264,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,771,000 after buying an additional 857,837 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,726,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,877,000 after buying an additional 149,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,535,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,481,000 after buying an additional 59,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Canada Goose from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Canada Goose in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.32 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Canada Goose currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.10.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

