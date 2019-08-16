Canaccord Genuity Cuts TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Price Target to C$12.50

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TGO. TD Securities lowered their price objective on TeraGo from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Desjardins restated a hold rating on shares of TeraGo in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Shares of TeraGo stock opened at C$8.98 on Monday. TeraGo has a 52-week low of C$6.67 and a 52-week high of C$13.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.07 million and a P/E ratio of -29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.48.

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

