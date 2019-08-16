Canaccord Genuity Cuts TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Price Target to C$12.50

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TGO. TD Securities lowered their price objective on TeraGo from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Desjardins restated a hold rating on shares of TeraGo in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Shares of TeraGo stock opened at C$8.98 on Monday. TeraGo has a 52-week low of C$6.67 and a 52-week high of C$13.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.07 million and a P/E ratio of -29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.48.

TeraGo Company Profile

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

