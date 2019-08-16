Canaccord Genuity Cuts Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$10.00

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MTL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. GMP Securities raised shares of Mullen Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$8.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mullen Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.00.

Shares of TSE MTL traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$8.90. 246,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,065. The company has a market cap of $924.56 million and a P/E ratio of -57.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.24, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.18. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$8.65 and a twelve month high of C$16.93.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

