Callisto Network (CLO) Hits Market Cap of $3.30 Million

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, BiteBTC, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $3.30 million and $6,506.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.23 or 0.01790613 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00053408 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 1,955,937,698 coins and its circulating supply is 1,900,734,823 coins. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Callisto Network Coin Trading

Callisto Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.