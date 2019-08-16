Callidus Capital (TSE:CBL) Trading Up 75.6%

Callidus Capital Corp (TSE:CBL)’s share price was up 75.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.72, approximately 119,430 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 912% from the average daily volume of 11,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,111.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 million and a PE ratio of -0.20.

Callidus Capital (TSE:CBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$45.91 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Callidus Capital Corp will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callidus Capital Corporation operates as a specialty asset based lender in Canada and the United States. It offers senior secured asset-based loans; revolving lines of credit; term loans, including standalone term loans; debtor in possession loans, acquisition funding out of bankruptcy, and stalking horse bid funding; and financing in support of acquisitions, MBO's, inventory builds, seasonal advance facilities, and purchase order financing.

