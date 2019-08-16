Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $439.56

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $439.56 and traded as low as $465.00. Caledonia Mining shares last traded at $465.00, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 466.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 439.56. The company has a market capitalization of $49.31 million and a P/E ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Caledonia Mining’s payout ratio is currently 0.06%.

In other news, insider Steven Ronald Curtis purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 410 ($5.36) per share, with a total value of £14,350 ($18,750.82).

About Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company also explores for precious metals. It primarily holds a 49% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

