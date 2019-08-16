Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.72. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $7.67, with a volume of 4,014 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.01.

Get Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHW. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 388,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter.

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.