Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.72. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $7.67, with a volume of 4,014 shares.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.01.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.
About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW)
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
