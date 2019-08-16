Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.16. Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund shares last traded at $11.04, with a volume of 78,091 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

