CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Stock Price Up 5.5%

CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI)’s share price rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.44 and last traded at $19.11, approximately 273,067 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 171,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.12.

CAI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of CAI International in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.57. The company has a market capitalization of $329.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.67.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.16). CAI International had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $105.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CAI International Inc will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in CAI International by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 803,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,941,000 after purchasing an additional 388,603 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CAI International by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 349,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,682,000 after purchasing an additional 164,817 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in CAI International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 290,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in CAI International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CAI International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 214,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CAI International (NYSE:CAI)

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

