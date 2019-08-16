Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Sold by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan reduced its position in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Cabot Microelectronics were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCMP. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,551,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,056,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,284,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 20.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 646,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,333,000 after acquiring an additional 110,404 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,271,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,210,000 after purchasing an additional 100,375 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCMP. BidaskClub downgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. CL King began coverage on Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cabot Microelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $118.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.62. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $82.24 and a 1-year high of $129.94. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $271.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.80 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 11.76%. Analysts anticipate that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. Cabot Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.28, for a total value of $324,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,541.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel D. Woodland sold 3,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total value of $357,963.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,804.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,816,932 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

