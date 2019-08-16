BZLCOIN (BZL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.00

BZLCOIN (CURRENCY:BZL) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last seven days, BZLCOIN has traded down 51.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BZLCOIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. BZLCOIN has a market cap of $5,589.00 and $1.00 worth of BZLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00266408 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.70 or 0.01304180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00022450 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00094726 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000425 BTC.

BZLCOIN Coin Profile

BZLCOIN’s total supply is 2,252,502 coins and its circulating supply is 2,166,635 coins. The official message board for BZLCOIN is medium.com/bzlcoin . BZLCOIN’s official website is en.bzlcoin.org . BZLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @bzlcoin

Buying and Selling BZLCOIN

BZLCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BZLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BZLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

