Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,567,700 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the June 30th total of 3,322,800 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In other news, insider Brian Zachman acquired 10,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.28 per share, for a total transaction of $512,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,052.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Grain Co Continental acquired 160,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,160,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,676,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,483,905. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 212,588 shares of company stock worth $10,882,275 over the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BG. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bunge by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Bunge by 756.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Bunge by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bunge by 8,370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Bunge stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.86. 621,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,675. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bunge has a twelve month low of $47.26 and a twelve month high of $72.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.79.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $1.20. Bunge had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bunge will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

