BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) Short Interest Update

BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the June 30th total of 100,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 467,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 38,256 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BRT Apartments by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,907,000 after acquiring an additional 21,067 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in BRT Apartments by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in BRT Apartments by 1.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 574,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.37. 22,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,229. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54. BRT Apartments has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.73.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $33.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.27 million. BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. Analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

BRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Monday, July 29th. National Securities initiated coverage on BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRT Apartments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

