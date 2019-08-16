Brokerages Set Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT at $106.82

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.82.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.
Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.91. 1,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 437.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.14. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $64.72 and a 12-month high of $126.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.32.
In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.31, for a total value of $7,624,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,508 shares in the company, valued at $44,653,497.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 17,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $1,399,404.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,761,743.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,683 shares of company stock worth $21,039,998. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 89.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 70.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9,242.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.
Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.
