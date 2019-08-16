Brokerages Set Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT at $106.82

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.91. 1,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 437.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.14. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $64.72 and a 12-month high of $126.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.32.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $183.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.79 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.31, for a total value of $7,624,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,508 shares in the company, valued at $44,653,497.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 17,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $1,399,404.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,761,743.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,683 shares of company stock worth $21,039,998. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 89.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 70.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9,242.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

