Brokerages Set Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) Price Target at $13.70

Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.70.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SUPV shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 222.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 31,195 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 125,470 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. 22.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SUPV remained flat at $$3.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. 132,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,809. The company has a market cap of $319.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Grupo Supervielle has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $11.62.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

