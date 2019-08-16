Brokerages Set CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) Price Target at $17.75

CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCR. Jefferies Financial Group cut CONSOL Coal Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities set a $19.00 price target on CONSOL Coal Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONSOL Coal Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on CONSOL Coal Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

CONSOL Coal Resources stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.93. 1,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,570. CONSOL Coal Resources has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $21.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $359.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.55.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). CONSOL Coal Resources had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $89.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CONSOL Coal Resources will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.512 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. CONSOL Coal Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.50%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 37.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 13.5% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Coal Resources Company Profile

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

