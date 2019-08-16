Brokerages Set BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) PT at $56.83

Shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.83.

Several brokerages have commented on BWXT. TheStreet upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities set a $62.00 price objective on shares of BWX Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $55.00 price objective on shares of BWX Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $95,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,998,827.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $56,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,497,387.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,950 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,527,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,202,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,965,000 after purchasing an additional 523,473 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 790,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,199,000 after purchasing an additional 37,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,905,000 after purchasing an additional 35,237 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BWXT opened at $55.11 on Tuesday. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $35.91 and a one year high of $64.68. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.67.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 83.20%. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

