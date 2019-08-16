Brokerages Set ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) Target Price at $12.14

Shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.18.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABR shares. TheStreet downgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Melvin F. Lazar acquired 4,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $55,437.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,492,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 128.6% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,403. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $13.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average of $12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 15.10 and a quick ratio of 15.10.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $82.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.10 million. Equities analysts expect that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s payout ratio is presently 95.87%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

