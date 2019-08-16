Brokerages Expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Tetra Tech reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 95,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $6,894,451.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark A. Rynning sold 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $100,872.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,243.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 73,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 25,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth about $1,122,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,412. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $86.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.04 and a 200-day moving average of $67.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

