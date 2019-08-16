Brokerages Expect Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) will announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sogou’s earnings. Sogou posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sogou will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sogou.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $303.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.00 million. Sogou had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

SOGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price target on Sogou and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sogou in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.90 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sogou from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $4.12 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Sogou currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Sogou during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sogou by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sogou in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sogou in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sogou by 0.3% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,174,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,517,000 after purchasing an additional 26,026 shares during the period. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SOGO traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.10. 9,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,063. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54. Sogou has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $9.29.

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

