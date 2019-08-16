Brokerages Expect Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Analysts expect that Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) will post $1.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Skechers USA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. Skechers USA reported sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers USA will report full year sales of $5.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Skechers USA.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The textile maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SKX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

In other news, Director Richard Rappaport sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $93,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $719,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $3,394,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,079,925 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers USA in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers USA in the second quarter worth $43,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers USA in the first quarter worth $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 1,569.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers USA in the second quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

SKX traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $31.02. 1,741,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,346,728. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.24. Skechers USA has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $40.50. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Earnings History and Estimates for Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX)

