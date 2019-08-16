Brokerages Expect Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) to Announce $0.57 EPS

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Guaranty Bancshares’ rating score has declined by 100% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $33.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.57 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Guaranty Bancshares an industry rank of 178 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on GNTY. BidaskClub raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens set a $33.00 price target on Guaranty Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 516.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 20.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $175,000. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.45. 8,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $33.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $354.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.03.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 9.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.