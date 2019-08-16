Brokerages Expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $349.39 Million

Equities analysts expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to report $349.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for DexCom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $342.00 million and the highest is $364.10 million. DexCom reported sales of $266.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. DexCom had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $336.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of DexCom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.75.

Shares of DXCM traded up $4.93 on Tuesday, hitting $163.46. 35,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,191. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 545.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.32. DexCom has a one year low of $105.05 and a one year high of $161.30.

In related news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 3,597 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $419,805.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,469,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $50,812.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,665 shares of company stock valued at $7,344,275. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of DexCom by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 500,244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,957,000 after buying an additional 86,347 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 237.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 63,562 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 44,701 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,056,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $158,269,000 after purchasing an additional 18,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 1,781.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,107,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $165,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

