Brokerages Expect BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Brokerages expect BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.70) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BIOLINERX LTD/S’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the highest is ($0.65). BIOLINERX LTD/S reported earnings of ($0.90) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that BIOLINERX LTD/S will report full year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($2.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($2.64). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BIOLINERX LTD/S.

Get BIOLINERX LTD/S alerts:

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut BIOLINERX LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut BIOLINERX LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 73,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 477,798 shares during the last quarter.

BLRX stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.05. 2,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,248. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94. BIOLINERX LTD/S has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $27.60. The company has a market cap of $22.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About BIOLINERX LTD/S

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BIOLINERX LTD/S (BLRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLINERX LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLINERX LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.