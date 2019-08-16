Brokerages Expect AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) will post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AK Steel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. AK Steel posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 61.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AK Steel will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AK Steel.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. AK Steel had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 57.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AKS. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AK Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $2.05 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of AK Steel from $2.25 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup set a $3.00 price target on shares of AK Steel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $2.00 price target on shares of AK Steel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $3.00 price target on shares of AK Steel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.73.

AKS stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.28. The company had a trading volume of 245,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,842,353. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52. AK Steel has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $800.45 million, a PE ratio of 3.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AK Steel during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AK Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in AK Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AK Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of AK Steel in the first quarter worth $45,000. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

