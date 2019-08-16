Brokerages Anticipate Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $332.34 Million

Analysts forecast that Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) will post $332.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $312.90 million and the highest is $365.00 million. Select Energy Services reported sales of $396.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $323.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on WTTR. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. B. Riley set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Select Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Select Energy Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.89.

NYSE:WTTR traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.42. The company had a trading volume of 781,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,297. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Select Energy Services has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $906.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTTR. Water Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Water Asset Management LLC now owns 139,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 47,262 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Select Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,741,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Select Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

