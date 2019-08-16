Brokerages Anticipate Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to Announce $5.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will post $5.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.21. Lockheed Martin reported earnings of $5.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year earnings of $21.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.00 to $21.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $25.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.60 to $26.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.31 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.86.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $377.86. The stock had a trading volume of 28,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,980. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $241.18 and a 1 year high of $381.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total transaction of $7,198,230.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 46,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,177,560.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total value of $366,596.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $540,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

