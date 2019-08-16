Brokerages Anticipate Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to Announce $5.03 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2019 // Comments off

Brokerages forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will post $5.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.21. Lockheed Martin reported earnings of $5.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year earnings of $21.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.00 to $21.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $25.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.60 to $26.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.31 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.86.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $377.86. The stock had a trading volume of 28,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,980. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $241.18 and a 1 year high of $381.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total transaction of $7,198,230.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 46,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,177,560.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total value of $366,596.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $540,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.