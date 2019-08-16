Brokerages Anticipate Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will report sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.86 billion. Insight Enterprises reported sales of $1.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year sales of $7.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.18 billion to $7.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.42 billion to $7.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Insight Enterprises from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insight Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $175,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $235,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSIT traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.45. The stock had a trading volume of 327,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,306. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.51 and a 200 day moving average of $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.38. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $60.10.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

