Brokerages Anticipate Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ICLK) to Announce ($0.04) Earnings Per Share

Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ICLK) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $8.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Iclick Interactive Asia Group an industry rank of 143 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICLK. ValuEngine cut shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLK traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.99. 221,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,936. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $210.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.11. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $6.49.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 20.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $39.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iclick Interactive Asia Group will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ICLK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 315,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000. Iclick Interactive Asia Group makes up about 0.7% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Iclick Interactive Asia Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

