Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. First Financial Northwest’s rating score has improved by 33.3% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $16.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.23 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Financial Northwest an industry rank of 203 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FFNW shares. ValuEngine upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

In other news, Director Kevin D. Padrick bought 6,489 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $97,659.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,231 shares in the company, valued at $786,076.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kevin D. Padrick bought 17,540 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $263,977.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,356.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Context BH Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 0.5% during the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 194,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 7.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 732.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Financial Northwest stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,733. First Financial Northwest has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $17.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $150.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 million. Equities analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

