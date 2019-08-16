Brokerages Anticipate Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $673.59 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) will report sales of $673.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $571.00 million to $744.00 million. Cleveland-Cliffs reported sales of $741.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year sales of $2.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The mining company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 50.72% and a return on equity of 238.16%. The firm had revenue of $697.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLF shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $14.00 price target on Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

NYSE CLF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,698,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,182,940. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.98.

In other news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $26,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,510.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Baldwin acquired 6,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 107,727 shares in the company, valued at $937,224.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $472,510. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

