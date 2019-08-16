Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) VP James M. Young Sells 38,166 Shares

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) VP James M. Young sold 38,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total transaction of $4,826,090.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,491,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,308. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.93. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.34 and a twelve month high of $138.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 46.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.63%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 111,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,793 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 313,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 218,190.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 21,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 21,819 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

