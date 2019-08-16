Brinker International’s (EAT) Hold Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their hold rating on shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

“We believe Chili’s company-owned stores are likely to continue the trend of outperforming franchised stores given the high company-owned coastal and Texas exposure (a relative outperformer during the quarter). Our FY20e Chili’s company-owned SSS growth remains 1.5% (vs. cons. 1.5% and FY19e SSS of 2.3%) with our base case assumption being that delivery with DoorDash partially offsets lower value lift (lapping 3 for $10) and Chili’s recent industry outperformance (see Figure 3) can continue amid likely slowing industry trends. We are increasing cons. $4.01) based on the accretive acquisition of 116 franchised locations from ERJ (EVRe ~2pp accretive; see Figure 1) and labor productivity. Our target moves from $40 to $42 and is based on a 10x $4.21 multiple which equates to an 11.8% FY21 FCF yield.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brinker International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Brinker International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Brinker International to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a sector weight rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.33.

NYSE:EAT opened at $38.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day moving average of $41.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.25. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $36.44 and a twelve month high of $53.61.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $834.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.69 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 18.81%. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio is 38.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,064,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $277,970,000 after buying an additional 417,228 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,853,000 after buying an additional 251,037 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,736,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $106,842,000 after buying an additional 151,578 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,163,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,803,000 after buying an additional 563,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 874,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,422,000 after buying an additional 714,665 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.