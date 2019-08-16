Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Trading 1.8% Higher

Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN) traded up 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.11 and last traded at $2.26, 22,039 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 77% from the average session volume of 96,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The software maker reported ($40.06) EPS for the quarter. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 1,413.16% and a negative net margin of 225.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 124,583 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.90% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.